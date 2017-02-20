ISLAMABAD-Defending champions Army retained 25th National Judo Championship 2017 men’s category while Wapda survived a close scare before retaining female category title on the concluding day here at Liaqat gymnasium on late Saturday night.

IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada graced the occasion as chief guest, while Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai was guest of honor. Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) president Col Juniad Alam, secretary Mansoor Ahmed, Army Sports Board Director General Brig Ghulam Jilani and others were also present on the occasion.

In all 195 judokas from departments and provinces participated in the championship. Army retained the men’s title with 9 gold and 1 silver, followed by Wapda with 1 gold and 7 silver medals and Railways third with 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. Wapda retained the female title with 5 gold and two bronze medals, Army finished second with 3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze and Navy bagged third with 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Three fights were held on the concluding day as Pakistan’s pride Shah Hussain Shah was in action in +100kg weight category. His mother, who is wife of Hussain Shah, last medal winner for Pakistan in Olympics, was star attraction, who came from Japan to witness her son in action.

Shah Hussain filly dominated the fight against Wapda’s Khan. Shah took only 30 seconds to knock him out. Army coaches and jawans rushed to the arena and took Shah on their shoulders, the players danced on drum beats and it was a heart touching moment to enjoy. Wapda contingent, especially females, were also enjoying tremendous crowd support, while the second and last gold in male -66kg weight category was also won by Army’s Niamat who downed Wapda’s Khan within 3 minutes. Although Khan looked tough and also had height advantage, yet Niamat wasted very little time to grab two points, which were enough to declare Niamat as title winner.

In females’ lone fight for gold in the -70kg weight category, Wapda’s Beenish Khan outclassed Navy’s Fazelat in just 1 minute and 12 seconds to win gold for Wapda. It was very tight situation for Wapda, as Army was breathing right to their necks and only 3 gold-medal difference saved Wapda’s blushes, who spent heavily on athletes and offer lucrative contracts but even then, Army continued to dominate male and also bridging the gap in female category.

PJF chief Col Junaid Alam thanked Japanese embassy for providing 141 judo mats to the federation and termed it great help o Pakistan judo and hoped Japan would continue to lend a helping hand to the PJF.

Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai thanked Col Juniad for providing him opportunity to witness such wonderful fights. “I am really impressed the way Pakistani judokas performed. We will continue supporting Pakistan judo and provide other equipments and technical support to the PJF.”

IPC minister Riaz Pirzada said: “Sports these days have attained new heights in the world. Holding this event will certainly help raising the standard of the judo in Pakistan.” He also lauded PJF chief, all the players and officials for this wonderful activity, which will help the players improve their games and skills and perform well at higher level.”

He said all the possible measures were being taken by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to provide maximum sporting facilities to the national players. “The youth and juniors sports competitions are building blocks to supplement senior teams and eventually improve their performances,” he added. He felicitated the winning teams and also wished good luck for their future endeavours.

Army men and Wapda women in a group with officials and guests after winning the men’s and women’s judo titles respectively.