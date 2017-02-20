RAWALPINDI: -Islamabad U-16 team survived a close scare before defeating Pakistan Women A team in a friendly match played here on Sunday. The match was reduced to 42-over-aisde due to wet conditions of the ground. Batting first, Pakistan women A posted 186-5 in the allotted overs. All-rounder Kainat once again batted brilliantly and slammed unbeaten 46 with the help of 7 fours, while skipper Marina Iqbal contributed 36 and Naureen Yousaf unbeaten 21. Tauseef took 2-36. Islamabad boys reached home in the last over losing 7 wickets. Zahid Khan scored unbeaten 63, while Abdul Jabbar made 53. Kainat took 2-26.