SHARJAH - Despite a valiant effort from star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi lost their match by nine runs against Karachi Kings in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League 2017 on Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afridi scored 54 of 28 balls while captain Darren Sammy managed 34 of 26 balls but both could not get their team over the line.

Zalmi had lost the wickets of Kamran Akmal, Tamim Iqbal and Iftikhar Ahmed within the powerplay. Sohail Khan picked up two wickets in his first over while Imad Wasim also picked up one.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik scored a quick-fire fifty as Karachi Kings managed to score 174 runs against Zalmi. Kings were off to a brisk start thanks mainly to Babar Azam who scored 46 runs. But wickets of Azam, captain Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Gayle fell in quick succession which hampered Karachi's progress.

However, a partnership between Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara steadied the ship for the Kings. Bopara got out for 30.

Scoreboard

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam c Hasan b Shakib 46

K Sangakkara c Hasan b Iftikhar 28

C Gayle c Morgan b Iftikhar 11

Shoaib Malik not out 51

R Bopara c Sohaib b Imran 30

K Pollard not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb4) 4

TOTAL: (4 wkts; 20 overs) 174

FOW: 1-72, 2-75, 3-90, 4-134

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 3-0-32-0, Wahab Riaz 4-0-32-0, Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-14-1, Imran Khan 4-0-42-1, D Sammy 1-0-16-0, Shahid Afridi 4-0-26-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-0-8-2

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Tamim Iqbal c Sangakkara b Sohail 16

Kamran Akmal c Bopara b Sohail 14

Iftikhar Ahmed c Sangakkara b Imad 1

E Morgan c Bopara b Shoaib 3

Shakib Al Hasan c Bopara b Usman 18

Sohaib Maqsood c Pollard b Usman 5

D Sammy c Gayle b Sohail 34

Shahid Afridi c Gayle b Usama 54

Wahab Riaz b Usman 2

Hasan Ali c Bopara b Usama 10

Imran Khan not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb6, nb2) 8

TOTAL: (all out; 19.5 overs) 165

FOW: 1-32, 2-33, 3-33, 4-43, 5-58, 6-69, 7-139, 8-146, 9-165, 10-165

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 3-0-24-1, M Amir 4-0-41-0, Sohail Khan 4-1-28-3, Usama Mir 3.5-0-28-2, Shoaib Malik 1-0-6-1, Usman Khan 4-0-32-3

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

UMPIRES: Ahmed Shahab, Aleem Dar

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees