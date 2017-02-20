Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 9 runs in the 13th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi were in trouble after losing five early wickets in first half of their inning. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Kamran Akmal contributed 32 runs for the first wicket partnership providing the next three to come scoring in single digits only.

Skipper Darren Sammy came in at number 7 and scored 34 off 26 deliveries. He hit 3 sixes. He was caught out by Chris Gayle off Sohail Khan's ball.

Shahid Afridi was the real hero by the side, who scored a master blaster 54 runs off 28 balls leaving his fans celebrating. He hit 5 sixes and 3 fours. He was departed by Usama Mir in the death over.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first.

Batting first, Karachi Kings set 175-runs target providing 72-runs opening stand by Babar Azam and Kumar Sangakara. They scored 46 and 28 runs respectively.

Shoaib Malik was the top-scorer with an unbeaten half century. He hit 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Ravi Bopara added 30 runs to the side before he was caught out by Sohaib Maqsood off a delivery by Imran Khan.

From bowling side, Iftikhar Ahmed topped the table by taking two wickets. Shakib al Hassan and Imran Khan got one wicket each.

Shoaib Malik was awarded Man of the Match for his unbeaten 51 runs.

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi

DJG Sammy (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal†, Iftikhar Ahmed, EJG Morgan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Imran Khan

Karachi Kings

KC Sangakkara (capt), Babar Azam, CH Gayle, Shoaib Malik, RS Bopara, Imad Wasim, KA Pollard, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Usman Khan