LAHORE - Kahlid Latif and Sharjeel Khan have denied charges of spot-fixing. It was reported that both the players have said that the allegations regarding corruption were wrong. “We don’t accept disciplinary committee’s charge-sheets. After discussing the case with the legal team, we have decided to challenge the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision,” they were quoted as saying.

On the other hand, the PCB said that they could have been lenient with the punishment if the players accept their fault, but if the case goes to the tribunal and they are found guilty, then there is a pretty clear chance that we will put a lifetime ban on both of them.

Earlier, the PCB officials on Saturday handed over charge-sheets to Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, the PCB has presented evidence of spot-fixing to the two provisionally suspended cricketers, Khalid and Sharjeel. PCB lawyer Tafazul Rizvi, told the Geo News, that the board had shown all evidence of spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League to the two cricketers when it formally charged them on Friday under the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

Sharjeel and Latif would have to comply with the demands of the PCB before approaching the court over the matter, the lawyer added.

Rizvi further noted that both players could face a ban ranging from 6 months to lifetime in the case.

The charge-sheets were handed over to both the players after recording their statements separately and now they have to submit their replies within 14 days. PCB had sent Khan and Latif back home following their alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). If both payers confess to all the charges levelled against them then the PCB will form a disciplinary committee to decide about the punishment, board officials said.

But if the players deny these charges then a trial court would be set up by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption unit under chairmanship of a former Judge and with representation of one former player to investigate the matter, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan had said.

Both were suspended provisionally by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit and immediately sent back home.