KARACHI – Hamza Ilyas, 12-year-old, Thursday created history by reaching the quarterfinals of the Jubilee Insurance 2nd National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship 2017 at Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. Seven players from Punjab and only one from KP made it to the quarterfinals of the event, which is quite encouraging sign for snooker, as Punjab had produced quality players in the past too, while it was concerning situation for Sindh players, as none of Sindh player could reach last 8. In the pre-quarters, Umer Azhar, Raees Ali Usama, Naseem Akhtar, Shazaib Malik, Shaikh Mudassir, Hamza Ilyas, M Rafique and Saud Khan Punjab won their restive matches and qualified for the quarterfinals.