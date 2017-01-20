KARACHI – Brilliant bowling by Ali Imran helped AAN Sports reach final of the 8-nation mixed cricket tournament in Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lankan team, batting first, posted 173-9 in the allotted overs. Hasaranga slammed quickfire 59 and Kalu made 39. Ali grabbed 4-22 while Rana Naved and Naeem took 3 wickets each. ANN Sports reached home in 18.5 overs losing 6 wickets. Naeem Liaqat hammered 42-ball 76 hitting 7 fours and 3 sixes while Ahsan Bhatti slammed 36 and Shahid 17. Vikramsinghe took 2-42. Ali and Naeem were declared joint players of the match. Talking to The Nation from Colombo, Imran Nazir said it was highly competitive total keeping in mind home team and crowd was right behind the hosts, but the boys handled the pressure quite well and finished triumphant.