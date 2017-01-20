KARACHI - Ayesha Saldera clinched the 1st Abdul Sattar Edhi All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 ladies singles title after outplaying her opponents by a distance in the best of three games final round played here at Arena Karsaz on Thursday.

Khawaja Group of Industries Director Khawaja Fawad was the chief guest on the occasion, while Virtual Axis CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, OGDCL Sports Board vice president Ch Ajmal Sabir and others were also present on the occasion. The main round of masters, doubles and trios category will start today (Friday).

In the ladies singles best of three games first round, 112 bowlers were in action starting from as low as 12 years to 35 years old. After completion of the first round, 16 players were left to play the final round, which started at 12am midnight, but such was the passion of the young girls and ladies even though they were out from the final race, they all kept sitting and bucking up others.

In the final round, 6 players were left where Pakistan’s fast emerging top ladies bowler Ayesha Saldera simply outclassed others with game of 96 to land yet another title, while Eeman Tariq grabbed second spot with 86 and Bisma Fatima settled with third place with 59. Ayesha was awarded trophy and Rs 7000 cash by chief guest Khawaja Fawad, while Rs 5000 and runner-up trophy was awarded to Eeman and Rs 3000 each was given to Bisma and 4th place Maryam Jalil.

Naveed Boghani lifted novice category singles title, followed by Fawaz Munir and Rizwan Hussain. A total of 125 fresh comers participated in this category. After two games each of first round, 16 bowlers qualified for the quarterfinals, while 6 were left in the final round. It was a highly close best of one game final, especially for the second and third spot. Eventual champion Naveed scored 160 pins to land title and Rs 7 cash along with a trophy, while Fawaz bagged second place with 156 score and Rizwan won third place with 155 score. Fawad received Rs 5000 and runner-up trophy, while Rizwan and Mehroz received Rs 3000 each.

Speaking at the occasion, chief guest Khawaja Faawad appreciated Virtual Axis efforts and all those, who were involved in arranging such a wonderful and organised event for the emerging and fresh bowlers and termed sports play important role in building the character of the youth, as residents of Karachi, it is the national and moral duty of every resident to pay homage to our national hero Abdul Sattar Edhi.

“Our company always lends a helping hand to sponsor deserving athletes in every sports. We not only provide them with jobs and sponsorships but also send them abroad to take part in international events. We also provide them opportunities to complete their studies as well. On behalf of Khawaja Group, I announce Rs 500,000 for second edition of the championship and also offer Virtual Axis to recommend names of top emerging bowlers, whom we will sponsor for international tour before providing them international coaching under the world’s best coach,” he added.

Khawaja Ahmed lauded Fawad for his generous offer and urged others to step forward and provide youngsters ways and means so that they could bring laurels for Pakistan. “We are blessed with natural talent but the only need is to provide raw material chances and perfect environment in order to get the desired results,” Ahmed concluded.