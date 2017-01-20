PERTH:- Three balls into his ODI debut innings, with Australia chasing 264 against Pakistan, Peter Handscomb wafted at a fuller delivery from Junaid Khan in search of his first runs. He was caught at slip and began walking off until he heard the crowd cheering, and saw the replay of the bowler over-stepping on the big screen. Four overs later, off Junaid's bowling again, a chance to point was put down with Handscomb on 10. The reprieves he got on his way to an important 82 in Australia's win prompted him to joke about trying his luck elsewhere. –Agencies