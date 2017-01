LAHORE - Top seed junior national player Mahin Aftab started her campaign in good style as she outclassed Zoya to qualify for the 3rd Alam-al-Khayal National Junior Tennis Championship junior U-18 girls’ semifinal here at the PLTA tennis courts on Thursday. In the second U-18 girls’ quarterfinal, Shimza Tahir beat Esha Jawad 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to make her way to semis. In boys’ U-18 singles, Yousaf Khan beat Saqib Umer 6-3, 6-1 to qualify for semifinal. In U-18 boys’ doubles, Hamza bin Rehan and M Saeed beat Ahmed Kamil and Nalain Abbas 10-6, 2-6, 6-3 while Harris Irfan and Ahmed Asjad beat Aqib Umer and Hafiz Arbab 7-6, 6-7, 10-8. In U-16 quarterfinals, Shoaib beat Hashim Ali 6-1, 6-2, Huzaifa beat Aqib 6-1, 6-0, Hamza beat Mustafa 6-2, 7-6 and Nalain beat Saeed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.