LOS ANGELES - Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson said Wednesday that he will make his comeback from two sports hernia operations in the opening round of the PGA CareerBuilder Challenge. Mickelson, a 46-year-old US left-hander, underwent surgery on October 19 and again December 12 but has been hitting balls since January 12 and played a practice round before teeing off Thursday at LaQuinta Country Club in the California desert. "I feel good and I want to play," Mickelson said. "I don't know where my game is, but I figure the only way to find out is to play." Mickelson, who shared third at the event last year, ends a 3 1/2-month layoff since he shared eighth in the Safeway Open last October. He has slid to 21st in the world rankings. The three-time Masters champion tees off at 8:40 am.