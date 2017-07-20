LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified the transport arrangements for the women’s team following its return from the ICC Women’s World Cup, in reply to the controversy created by a viral video of a player heading home on a motorbike with her father.

All logistical arrangements were made for the national women’s team on their arrival from England. There was a bus ready to take the players to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and from there to their homes if needed, says Board official.

Officials from the Women’s Wing were present to facilitate the players and management, however, few of the players opted to return home through their own transport with their families after approval from the team manager.

Some media reporters had claimed there were no PCB officials present at the airport to receive the players, nor were there any transport preparations for them upon their arrival in Lahore after a miserable campaign in the World Cup.