ISLAMABAD - Three out of four Pakistanis crashed out in the second round of the championship, which started in Tauranga, New Zealand on Wednesday.

In the second round match, Zeeshan Zeb was hammered 3-0 by American Andrew Douglas, who won 11-9, 11-3 and 11-6 in just 30 minutes, while Abdul Malik Imran lost to Indian Yash Fadte 1-3 in 41 minutes with the score of 9-11, 11-8, 7-11 and 7-11. Mansoor Zaman Junior won the first game 11-7 and took the second 11-9, but after that he lost the momentum and also the next three games 10-12, 6-11 and 6-11.

The only joy for the country came from Abbas Zeb, who outpaced Indian Veer Chotrani 3-0 in 29 minutes. Abbas won the first game 11-8, took the second 11-7 and went on to take third game 11-5 to storm into third round of the prestigious event.

Despite repeated attempts made by this scribe to contact Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) honorary secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan, who is accompanying the players as manager along with coach Faheem Gul, he never bothered to pick call or call back till the filing of the story. The PSF always passes on the burden of pathetic performances to others and never accept their failures. The federation must be held accountable after highly pathetic results in the junior event.

The worst results of junior players are enough to open the eyes of so-called professional persons hired by the federation on hefty monthly salaries. In the last two decades, Pakistani players never managed to win a single major title while the federation is living in fool’s paradise. All the decisions regarding Pakistan squash are made by PSF secretary and senior vice president and resident formally endorse those decisions, but the result is zero. It is high time when the non-performing associations must be taken to task and let them contribute for the betterment of Pakistan squash.

It is hoped that rather than accepting secretary report or paying heed to the legends, PSF president Air Chief Marshal Sohail AMan should conduct detailed inquiry and bring the responsible to task, as only solution to miseries of Pakistan squash lies in appointment of top class and reputed coach or else, Pakistani players will continue suffering in the international events.