ISLAMABAD - Majority of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) deputy director generals have gone on long leaves, as the suspension of PSB DG Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera is about to end and he is again set to resume the office.

First deputy director general administration went on long leave to perform Umra and meet his family at Canada, then deputy director general academic M Shahid, who played negative role in the last around three months during Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera’s suspension and was involved in almost every single incident, enjoyed national and international joy-rides, applied for four months leave citing domestic affairs, while DDG facilities Agha Amjedullah also applied for one-week leave to perform Umra and director media Shazia Ejaz took one-week leave.

Junior instructor Rana Nasruallah, whose induction and promotions are against the PSB service rules, with the help of his close aides managed to get a letter from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to join Pakistan hockey team and is highly busy in getting release orders from acting DG M Fayyaz Ul Haq, who is performing DG duties in the absence of acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul, who embarked on Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Akhtar Ganjera is all set to assume charge as PSB director general from next week, as his suspension period is set to expire on July 24 and not a single allegation levelled against him was proven. The sources inside the IPC, the PSB and in the PM House have confirmed to this scribe that the matter of the fact is after issuing Ganjera’s suspension orders, the establishment division and PM principle secretary failed to even form an inquiry committee. The sources were off the view that all the charges levelled against Ganjera were politically motivated and had nothing to do with ground reality.

The sources confirmed that the letter had been sent to IPC minister Riaz Pirzada in this regard and it is highly likely that Ganjera might assume office from July 24. When this scribe visited the PSB on Wednesday to seek point of view form director media Shazia Ejaz regarding the prevailing situation, majority of staff was on leave. When this scribe asked director national federations M Azam Dar who was dealing with media and whom this scribe should contact to seek point of view, Azam Dar said responsible persons were on leave, while acting DG Fayyaz had given directives that he would only meet visitors and all others from 12pm to 1am.

The PSB is on a standstill for the last three months, as athletes, coaches, players and federations suffered a great deal, but no one bothered to keep a check and balance on self-styled policies of people, who were supposed to help out athletes and facilitate the federations in best possible fashion. For the last three months, not a single camp could take place at the PSB.

It is highly unfortunate that Acting DG Kiyal Zad, who was supposed to run day-to-day affairs of the PSB smoothly, wasted very little time to embark on Bahamas journey with hefty TA/Das. Only two Pakistani swimmers were granted visas and three officials will enjoy joy-ride on national kitty. Such was witnessed never in the history of Pakistan sports that athletes are less than in numbers than the officials. In the past, 300 to 400 athletes along with officials travelled to participate in international events, but Kiyal was granted permission to travel to Bahamas. The main reason behind Pakistan lacking way behind at international level is that the right persons are not at the right place rather incompetent officials are running the PSB affairs.

Setting aside all the rules and regulations, Kiyal admitted that he utilised the services of the PSB contractor for renovation/installation of titles at his official residence. The PSB rules clearly indicate that it is against service rules, as the DG can’t utilise contractors’ services not even by paying, as done by Kiyal. He also accepted that water tanker from the PSB provided water at his residence and he paid for that. The sources have confirmed that an inquiry against Kiyal is on the cards and he has to face the music.