LAHORE - Punjab Junior Tennis Initiative summer camp commenced here at Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts on Wednesday under the aegis of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Member Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Uzma inaugurated the camp in the presence of PLTA secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik. Around 70 kids are participating in this beneficial activity. Malik is making solid efforts to train junior tennis players and this camp is a part of the efforts to impart training to the players to learn basics of the game from the qualified coaches.

Speaking at the occasion, Malik said: “We have players of 5 to 11 years of age, both boys and girls, and they have a lot of interest to learn tennis which is a good sign for the promotion of the game. The heavy strength of the players in the camp is a clear indication that youth has a lot of interest in tennis and they want to further progress in it. We will be shortlisting the most and put outstanding players of the camp and will be inviting them to join our further upgradation camps to lift the level of their game,” he said.

The PLTA secretary said he would also be imparting training to the youth by giving them useful tips with the help of his over three decades knowledge and standing in the game. “We will be ending this camp in the mid of August and by that time, we will be knowing the individual talent and seriousness of players to take up tennis as a sport in future,” he said.

He praised the support of Punjab Revenue Authority and said their valuable contribution would go a long way in the development of tennis. “They are investing in a national cause and the other institutions should also extend support to promote tennis at junior level,” he asserted.

Malik said the only way to develop tennis on solid lines was to organise tournaments at junior level to create a base of players. He said a similar training camp will start on August 1 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and junior players will be provided the best facilities to learn tennis. “With such regular activities, we can engage youth in tennis and find some high-quality tennis players to perform at international level,” he said.