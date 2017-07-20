Conte signs improved Chelsea deal

LONDON - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League giants on Wednesday as the club moved to quell reports of a rift with the Italian. The deal was confirmed as Conte, who guided Chelsea to the title in his first season last year, prepares to take his squad on a pre-season tour of Asia. "I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea," he said in a statement on Chelsea's official website. "We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top." No terms of the deal were disclosed. English press reports said the new contract improved the terms of the remaining two years left on the three-year deal Conte signed when he joined the club last year.–AFP

Naseem urges govt to patronage snooker

LAHORE - World U-18 snooker champion Naseem Akhtar has urged the government to patronage snooker to groom players on modern lines for bringing glory for the country. “Snooker is a neglected sport in Pakistan and it needs government attention like cricket as we have abundance snooker talent which needs proper training and coaching to perform to highest level.” Naseem said the PSBA alone cannot promote this game so the government must lend a helping hand to ensure participation of junior players in high ranking int’l events. Sahiwal’s Naseem said due to lack of facilities in his home town, he has to go to other cities to continue his snooker activities. “It is the result of my family’s prayers and my hard work that I was able to win the world title,” he said.–Staff Reporter

Top seeds stunned in Open Squash

ISLAMABAD – It was day of upsets in the 7th Parco Roshan Khan Open Squash Championship 2017, which started at RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi, as top seed Tayyab Aslam was sent packing in the first round by Zahir Shah on Wednesday. While Ali Bokhari ousted third seed Asim Khan, Noman Khan hammered Waqar Mehboob, in the first match of the day, Zahir Shah stunned Tayyab Aslam 3-0. In other matches of the day, Ahsan Ayaz thrashed Waqas Mehboob 3-0, Kashif Asif beat Faraz Muhammad 3-0, Ali Bokhari routed Asim Khan 3-1, Israr Ahmed beat Abbas Shaukat 3-2, Bilal Zakir beat Sadam Ul Haq 3-1 and Amaad Fareed beat Raees Khan 3-0. In the quarterfinals, Zahir Shah faces Ahsan Ayaz, Kashif Asif takes on Ali Bokhari, Israr Ahmed plays against Noman Khan and Bilal Zakir vies against Amaad Fareed.–Staff Reporter

Memorial basketball next month

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) will hold the 1st All Pakistan Agha Arshad Memorial Basketball Tournament here next month. “The event is being organised in the memory of late Agha Arshaf, who was an outstanding national player, represented the country at international level from 1969-78 and also captained the national side,” said PBBF secretary Khalid Bashir on Wednesday. “Top departmental and divisions’ teams will take part in the week-long event, which will be now a regular annual event of the annual calendar. We will organise this event with cooperation of Lahore Division Basketball Association (LDBA) and will be forming a number of committees to hold it in a befitting manner. This event will certainly help in promoting the game in the country,” said the PBBF secretary.–Staff Reporter

Sohaib becomes national scrabble champ

ISLAMABAD - 15-year-old Sohaib Sanaullah became the national champion by winning the Signature 29th Pakistan Scrabble Championship played in Karachi. Sohaib, student of St Patrick's School, showed remarkable control and temperament and staged a spectacular late rally to win his last six games in a row to emerge as the proverbial dark horse. Abdullah Abbasi finished second with 18 wins and a spread of 1,721, former world youth champion Moiz Baig finished third with 18 wins and a spread of 1,492. Tariq Pervez the only ‘senior citizen’ in the top 5 finished fourth with 18 wins and a spread of 1,492. Waseem Khatri finished fifth with 17 wins and a spread of 1,571 while M Inayatullah, Hassan Hadi, Rashid Khan, Hammad Hadi and Yasir Jamshaid also played well.–Staff Reporter