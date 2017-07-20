New York:- Prize money at this year's US Open will top $50 million, organisers confirmed Tuesday, once again making the tournament the richest event in tennis. The United States Tennis Association said the tournament purse had been increased by $4m, taking it up to $50.4m in total. The winners of the men's and women's singles will each pocket $3.7m, while prize money for each round would increase by an average of 7.5 percent. The men's and women's doubles champions would take home $675,000 while the purse for the qualifying tournament had increased to $2.9m. –AFP