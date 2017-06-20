More and more pictures of Pakistani players and their children sharing a lighthearted moment with Indian players have surfaced on social media.

Though they have displayed their aggressive side on the pitch, the sportsmen from the two countries share a bond of friendship and respect in the locker room.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was pictured holding Sarfraz Ahmed’s baby boy ahead of their clash in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.

A nice pic ahead of the Champions Trophy finals. @msdhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: sports beyond boundaries!! #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/8WNAlHzf4B — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 17, 2017

Azhar Ali who hit an impressive 59* in the high-octane contest also posted photos of his children with Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and skipper Virat Kohli.

The opener expressed his gratitude to the players, saying his children were “so happy”.