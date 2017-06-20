LONDON-After facing three conductive defeats, Pakistan hockey team finally won its last pool match against Scotland by 3-1 at the Hockey World League Semifinal Round, which is also 2018 World Cup qualifier, at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Now, Pakistan's entrance to the quarterfinals depends upon the result of the Scotland-Canada match on Tuesday. If Scotland win, they go through because of a better goal difference. In the event of a draw or Scotland's defeat, Pakistan would play the quarterfinals.

Pakistan started extremely well. Within the first five minutes, two excellent chances came their way. Rizwan Junior and Umar Bhutta were the offenders. They remained the better side almost throughout the first quarter. However, against the run of play Scotland went ahead. Wel Adams flicked in after a good short passing move from right.

Green shirts had an opportunity to bring it level in the 15th minute. But Aleem Bilal's PC attempt missed the target. Scots were definitely the better side in the second quarter. They had at least three open play tries and one PC but the Pakistani defence stood well. So at the half time Scotland led by one goal as they had done in their match against India.

Early minutes of the second half also saw Scotland in ascendancy. One attempt went above the bar and another was well saved by the custodian Amjad. But in the 34h minute, Pakistan equalised on a turnover. Irfan Junior received a superb ball in the circle. His first time hit found the target.

In the 42nd minute, Pakistan went into the lead for the first time in the tournament. Bhutta's brilliance earned them a PC. They went for an indirect drill. Abu Bakr's angular push from the top was tapped in by Arslan Qadir from a close range standing near the left pole.

One minute into the last quarter, Pakistan had their third PC. Aleem Bilal's strong angular push beat the goal keeper all ends up. Pakistan slowed the tempo while Scots went on the offensive. A Scotland PC went into the goal but it was fouled for the height. They had another PC in the last minute but good rush thwarted the danger for Pakistan.

Canada falls to Netherlands 1-3: Scott Tupper scored the lone goal for Canada's men's field hockey team in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the World League Semi-Final on Monday. The 30-year-old from Vancouver converted on a penalty stroke in the final minute of the first half after Brenden Bissett was taken down in the circle by the Dutch 'keeper. The goal sent the game into the second half tied 1-1, but the Dutch — fourth-place finishers at last summer's Rio Olympics — added a pair of second-half goals to clinch the victory.

The loss left the No 11-ranked Canadians in third in Pool B. They face 23rd-ranked Scotland in their final group game today (Tuesday) at 7am. A victory would clinch them third place in their pool, and set up a quarterfinal game against the second-place team in Pool A on Thursday.

"I think it's a testament to the growth of our team, that we now give ourselves a chance in these games against top five teams," said goalkeeper Antoni Kindler of Vancouver. "What it comes down to is just details. It's about development as a good team, to one that's better than good."

Canada opened the tournament with a 6-0 victory over Pakistan, then dropped a 3-0 decision to India. The top five finishers in the World League semifinal earn a spot in the 2018 World Cup. The Canadians are gunning for their first World Cup appearance since 2010, when they finished 11th. Canada was also 11th last summer in Rio, the team's first Olympic appearance since the 2008 Beijing Games.