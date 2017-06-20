Amid his reported rift with Indian skipper Virat Kohli coach Anil Kumble stepped down from his post on Tuesday, reported Indian media.

ANI reported that Kumble's contract had expired and he did not wish to continue his job as the team's head coach.

#FLASH Anil Kumble steps down as Indian cricket team's head coach pic.twitter.com/40N1u4L2oJ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

Times of India reported that Kubmle has sent his resignation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and won’t accompany the team to the West Indies for a limited-overs series starting June 23.

Kohli, in a meeting with the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, reportedly made it clear that his relationship with Kumble had reached a dead end.

Indian media also reported that there was hardly any communication between Kumble and Kohli during the Champions Trophy, with the coach mostly keeping to himself or getting involved in bowling practice.