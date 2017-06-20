UK’s largest amateur football league – Leisure Leagues, a company of World Group has embarked on a journey to bring football in Pakistan. The company has announced a long term plan for all football enthusiasts to be part of their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football in Pakistan. The logo of event “Nokia - Ronaldinho & Friends 2017” has been unveiled today by the Ishaq Shah, COO, Leisure Leagues and Anas Trunkwala, C.E.O World Group, along with Kamran Khan, Head of Near East, HMD Global and Ammar Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Near East, HMD Global. Leisure Leagues Pakistan is a nationwide initiative to bring football in the country and create a platform for the local talent of Pakistan.

The official distributor of Nokia phones in Pakistan – Advance Telecom has partnered with Trunkwala’s to create opportunities for the youth of Pakistan and help them make name for themselves in the international world of football. This is the first time that a group from the private sector has taken upon itself the responsibility of introducing and reviving football in Pakistan, that too on an international level.

While commenting on this scintillating development, Ammar Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Near East, HMD Global – the home of Nokia Phones remarked, “It is for the first time that an event of such magnitude is taking place in Pakistan. The excitement around this is palpable and we believe that our support for football shall open further avenues of development for the sport. Through this project, we shall create inroads to tap into the local sporting talent and showcase it on an international level. We are poised to introduce futuristic devices for millenials, and we will stay committed to bringing such opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.”

Commenting on the occasion Rehan Sheikh - Head of Marketing, Advance Telecom said, "We are entering into this coordination to enhance the soft image of Pakistan, we share the passion of football and will be more than willing to play our part in bringing several international football superstars to the grounds of Pakistan. We at Advance Telecom are excited to have joined hands with World Group in supporting football in Pakistan, and by launching it at the international level."

Addressing to the event, Ltd. General & Ex.DG Rangers Sindh Mr Javid Zia expressed his views "I commend the Trunkwala Family and Leisure Leagues for creating this platform that is of great patriotic value. Bringing international players to Pakistan to play a match on our soil will soften Pakistan's global image.”

The Trunkwala family is excited for creating football opportunities in Pakistan. Mehmood Trunkwala Chariman World Group expressed his views,“This will be one such initiative in Pakistan which will engage both international players and the youth for football in a country where not much exposure is provided to the sport, the Trunkwala family is excited for creating football opportunities in Pakistan. We want to empower our local talent and create a platform that gives every individual a chance to play football and groom their skills. We want the youth of Pakistan to pursue their passion for football without any hardship and eventually showcase their talents at the international level.”