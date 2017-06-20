NEW DELHI - Australian cricketing legend Adam Gilchrist Monday credited Pakistan's adaptability and perseverance in the face of domestic challenges as key to their rout of favourites India in the Champions Trophy. "Deep in your heart, as a cricket lover, you can't be disappointed to see a nation like that (win). We all know their struggles of not getting any international cricket back home," Gilchrist said. "They are basically a nomadic team which plays abroad. Perhaps because of that, they were able to adjust well in those conditions."