Azarenka ready for ‘new part of career’

PARIS - Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam title winner Victoria Azarenka returns to tennis after a year’s absence this week, claiming “I’m ready for a new part of my career”. The 27-year-old Azarenka hasn’t played since the 2016 French Open, taking time out to give birth to her first child Leo. “My life has taken a 180-degree turn but I have not lost my competitive spirit,” the Belarusian told reporters at the Mallorca Open on Sunday. “Here begins a new part of my career.” Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion, gave birth to Leo in December last year. Her absence from the tour means she is without a world ranking and required a wild card to get into the Mallorca event which starts on Monday. She faces Risa Ozaki of Japan in the first round of the grass court tournament.–Agencies

Henderson’s win was a family affair

GRAND RAPIDS - Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson became the youngest winner of 2017, closing with a bogey-free 66 for a two-stroke victory at the rain-hit Meijer Classic. Henderson claimed the fourth LPGA Tour win of her career by finishing with a 72-hole total of 17-under 263 at the Blythefield Country Club course. “I was kind of surprised when I looked at the leaderboard and I had a two-shot lead on the 18th green,” she said. “Super happy and I’m just glad it’s done and I finally have my fourth win.” Henderson also won on Father’s Day, so it was fitting that her dad was in the gallery watching her charge to victory. “This morning, (my Dad) said, ‘Do it for me,’ so this is definitely for him,” said Henderson. “He’s my coach, my best friend and a great father, so thank you, Dad!”–Agencies

Ronaldinho’s visit to help promote sports

ISLAMABAD - Renowned football legend Ronaldinho with 7 other international football players would be visiting Pakistan from July 06 to July 8. According to a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, the visit of the world fame footballers is being jointly organized by Pakistan Army and Leisure League. During their visit, the players will call on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and play friendly matches at Karachi and Lahore for promoting the game in Pakistan and talent hunt. “Their visit to Pakistan is indicative of return of sports and peace and sports loving Pakistani nation”, Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted. He said, after cricket its football now. COAS takes another initiative to promote sports for return of normalcy in Pakistan, he added.–APP

Bajaur residents deprived of watching final

BAJAUR AGENCY - Cricket fans complained that they were unable to watch the Champions Trophy final on TV screens as the PTV booster remained closed throughout Sunday. People of different localities told this scribe that they were deprived of watching the final, as the PTV booster in the region remained closed for unknown reasons. The cricket fans said that missing to watch the final match badly disappointed them. They told that they had taken all measures to ensure uninterruptible power supply during the match by arranging generators, adding that they did not know that PTV booster would shut down on final. They came down hard on PTV booster management for not operating during the final, despite being assuring them of keeping the booster functional till the end of the match.–Staff Reporter

Perez to remain as Madrid chief until 2021

MADRID - Florentino Pirez will remain as president of Real Madrid until 2021 after no other candidates ran against him, the Spanish champions announced on Monday. “As no other candidature was put forward to the board ... it is proclaimed that Mr Florentino Pirez Rodrmguez is president of Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement. It will be the third term for the 70-year-old construction magnate who has spent 15 years at the helm of Europe’s most successful club — 2000-2006 and since 2009. However his opponents criticised reforms in the club statutes which have toughened criteria for aspiring candidates. Candidates must now have been a member of Real for over 20 years, compared to the old requirement of 10 years, and have a personal fortune of over 75 million euros ($84 million).–Agencies