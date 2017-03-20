PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army clinched the trophy after securing 84 points in the 10th National Cadet and Junior Championship played here at Lala Ayub Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex yesterday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar, Organizing Secretary Lala Qayyum Shinwari, officials, players from various participating teams, and large number of spectators witnessed the thrill-packed contests.

Punjab secured 74 points and got second position while Higher Education Commission team claimed 66 points and remained at third. Pakistan Wapda with 62 points got fourth position. Sindh took fifth position with 52 points, while Islamabad and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 35 points each. Balochistan got 20 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also won one gold medal.

In the 50kg weight category Mansoor of Pakistan Army won gold medal, Khalil of Punjab recorded silver medal and Muhammad Khan of HEC grabbed bronze medal. In the 55kg weight Shahban of Army won gold medal, followed by Ahmad of Punjab and Kamran of Wapda took third position by winning bronze medal.