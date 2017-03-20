Pakistan is going to host a WWE-style international competition, with wrestlers coming from 20 different countries.

According to details wrestlers from Japan, United States, Canada and other countries will showcase their talent in Pakistan during months of May and November. The competition will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad, reported media.

Pakistani international wrestler Badshah Khan will accompany the wrestlers.

Khan, who is making his name in major wrestling leagues and organizations, will fight in Pakistan for the first time.

With his motto “Pakistan Will Rise” or “Pakistani Kissi Se Kum Nahin”, he is promoting positive image of Pakistan and present himself as ‘the only conqueror from Asia and a noble warrior of Pakistan’.

Since the PSL final in Lahore, more sports events are being held in Pakistan.

International footballers Ronaldinho and David James are also coming to Pakistan along with many other starts to participate in a league set to be played in Karachi.