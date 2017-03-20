COLOMBO - Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath said he was confident of defending 191 in the fourth innings, although they would have liked more runs to work with. Although Herath struck early in Bangladesh's final-day chase at P Sara, removing Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes off consecutive deliveries, yet he couldn't sufficiently quell Tamim Iqbal or the Bangladesh middle order. "I really thought that we could defend it, because we have played games with India and Pakistan and defended low scores," Herath said.