ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) surprisingly included Yasir Khan, brother of Aqeel Khan, as fourth member of national team for the upcoming Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie against Hong Kong to be played from April 7.

Interestingly, both Aisam and even Aqeel wanted Shahzad Khan to replace Abid Ali Akbar, who conveyed his non-availability for the tie, but the federation gave chance to an average performer Yasir, who has now joined Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan and M Abid Mushtaq. M Khalid Siddique will be non-playing captain and Mushaf Zia, former Davis Cupper, as team manager-cum-coach.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan approved the formation of various committees to hold the tie in a befitting manner. A steering committee comprising the president, SEVP Iftikhar Rashid, PSB DG Akhtar Gangera and other senior PTF officials will be overseeing the functioning of all the committees, which were assigned multiple tasks.

When this scribe contacted PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani regarding surprising inclusion of Yasir in the squad, he said: “Yasir finished third in trial matches conducted for selection of Pakistan Davis Cup team earlier. Now when the spot is available, it is Yasir’s right to get into the team.”

When asked why Shahzad was overlooked, who was best choice at the grass courts, he replied: “Shahzad never appeared in the trials, that’s he couldn’t be included in the squad.”