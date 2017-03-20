Home Swede home for Arizona gal Nordqvist

PHOENIX - Sweden's Anna Nordqvist set a tournament course record with an 11-under 61 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup. The score also tied her career best round score which she shot in the third round of the Mobile Bay Classic in 2013. The previous best tournament round score was a 62. Nordqvist said she enjoys playing on the western United States. "I always say I'm a west coast girl and people remind me I'm from Sweden," she said. Nordqvist went out in the afternoon at the Wildfire Golf Club and started quickly with a five-under par, 31 on her first nine holes. She played college golf in Arizona so feels at home on this course. "They always say that home is where the heart is, and my heart is definitely still here," said Nordqvist.–AFP

Ammad stuns Tayyab in team squash event

ISLAMABAD – Fourth seed Ammad of SNGPL stunned third seed Tayyab Aslam of ZTBL 3-1 in the Jubilee Insurance Roshan Khan Team Championship 2017 semifinals at RKJK Squash Complex, Karachi on Sunday. Amamd won the first game 11-1 and second 11-8, and then Tayyab won the third 11-3, but Ammmad won the fourth 11-8 to give SNGPL 1-0 lead. The second match saw Israr Ahmed thumping Zeeshan Gul 3-0 to set final date with Wapda. Nasir routed Awais Khan 3-0 while Farhan Mehboob outpaced Farhan Zaman 3-1, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5, 4-1 (Zaman retired). In the women’s semifinals, Wapda routed ZTBL 3-0. In the first match, Muqaddas Ashraf beat Rushna Mehboob 3-0, in the second match, Sammar Anjum beat Zoya Khalid 3-0 while in the third and last match, Riffat Khan was awarded walk over against Amna Latif.–Staff Reporter

Shimza, Esha in SICAS Tennis final

LAHORE – Shimza Tahir and Esha Jawad qualified for the 6th SICAS national Junior Tennis Championship U-18 girls’ final here at the PLTA Tennis Courts Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday. In the first semifinal, Shimza Tahir thrashed Nabia Kamran Kamran 6-0, 6-0 while Esha Jawad outpaced Maha Said 6-0, 6-3 in the second semifinal. In the u-18 boys’ semifinals, Yousaf Khan beat Aqib Omer 6-2, 6-3 while Saqib Omer beat Hafiz Arbab Ali 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. In u-18 boys’ doubles semifinals, Yousaf/Saqib beat Musa/Haseeb 6-1, 6-2 and Hafiz Arbab/Ahmad beat Ahmad/Aqib 4-6, 6-2, 10-5. Ahmad Kami and Aqib Omer won the u-16 semifinals, Samad Areejo and Abdul Hanan Khan won the u-14 semifinals. The finals will be played today (Monday) where SICAS chairman SICAS Saleem will be chief guest.–Staff Reporter

Shabbir lifts Punjab Open Golf title

LAHORE - Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad emerged as winner of the Punjab Open Golf Championship, which was sponsored by DHA, Toyota Garden Motors and Changhang Ruba, here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday. Shabbir’s score comprised of two birdies, 13 pars and three bogies and a final round score of gross 73 with a three days aggregate of 212, four under par, M Munir (Islamabad) and Khalid Khan (Peshawar) finished second with an aggregate of 216 each while Hamza Amin and Anser Mehmood ended with an aggregate score of 217. In amateur section, Ashiq Husain won the first gross with a score of 222 hwile Zohaib Asif came second and Ghazanfar Mehmood third. In ladies gross event, Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club won the Punjab title for the third consecutive year while the net section was won by Suneya Osama of Garrison Golf Club. In senior professional section, Imdad Hussain of Pakistan Railways emerged as winner while Javed Inayat of Karachi came second. The senior amateur gross was won by Mian Nusrat Waseem while Col Saud of Peshawar was second. The junior professional section winner was Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi while Asad Khan of PAF was second. In the end, chief guest Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali distributed prizes among the top performers.–Staff Reporter