Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has approved the FIA request to include names of cricketers allegedly involved in PSL spot fixing in the Exit Control List (ECL), reported Waqt News.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier appealed the Interior Ministry to include the names of Muhammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Shahzaib Hassan, Khalid Latif and Nasir Jamshed in the ECL.

“The players should not be allowed leave the country until investigation is completed,” the FIA wrote to the minister.

Furthermore, FIA briefed Chaudhary Nisar about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing case as the authority formally started investigation of the scandal.

The authority will investigate this case from every angle and transparency will be ensured, say FIA officials.

Earlier today, Muhammad Irfan and Khalid Latif recorded their statements in front of FIA as PCB handed their mobile records over to the investigation agency.