Fast bowler Muhammad Irfan went to the Federal Investigation Office today to record his statement with reference to spot fixing scandal in Pakistan Super League.

Earlier, batsman Khalid Latif also recorded his statement with the FIA.

Furthermore, Pakistan Cricket Baord (PCB) has handed over the mobile records of these players to the FIA.

Both players along with Sharjeel Khan and Shahzaib Hassan have been suspended by PCB under allegations of spot-fixing in PSL.

FIA has also appealed authorities to include the names of these players in Exit Control List so that they cannot leave Pakistan during investigation.