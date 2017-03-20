Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi rejected the rumors that his team has canceled their meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and KP CM Pervaiz Khattak.

While talking to the media Afridi clarified that meeting has been postponed not cancelled.

“My team and I will go whenever KP CM invites us,” he stated.

Earlier, there were rumors that Peshawar Zalmi cancelled the meeting with Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak over Khan’s controversial ‘phateechar’ comment about foreign players.

PML-N leaders also criticized Imran Khan for not arranging ceremony for Peshawar Zalmi after its victory in the PSL.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra arranged a ceremony for the PSL winners yesterday.