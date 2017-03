PSL 2 winner team Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi is hopeful that team's captain Darren Sammy may embrace Islam.

While talking to media, Javed Afridi has revealed that Darren Sammy is currently studying about Islam and has good knowledge regarding our religion.

Javed Afridi expressed his feelings saying that both his team and himself are glad to see that Darren Sammy is showing interest in Islam.

Watch video here