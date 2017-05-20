NEW DELHI - Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has earned a recall to India's one-day international squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, replacing injured Manish Pandey, the country's cricket board said. Karthik was included in the 15-man squad Thursday after Pandey sustained a side strain during a practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament. The 31-year-old Karthik, who was part of India's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign in 2013, last played an ODI against Afghanistan during the 2014 Asia Cup.