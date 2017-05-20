Edgbaston - With just a little over a week left before the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan cricket team has already shifted its training sessions into high gear.

The Green Shirts took part in an intensive gym session at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday night.

The players were also put through indoor fitness tests at the historic ground, where Sarfraz’s men are set to lock horns with archrivals India in their opening match on June 4. The team donned brand new training kits as they participated in the training and fitness tests. Pakistan will play their second and third group stage matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 7 and 12, respectively.

Pakistan have been dubbed as a dangerous fast bowling unit with an inspirational new skipper that makes them contenders. Pakistan have so far reached semi-finals on three occasions – 2000, 2004, 2009–and yet to play a final or win the trophy.

While they haven’t played ODI cricket for some time, the international retirements of veterans Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan officially end one era of Pakistan cricket and signal the start of another. Azhar Ali had been the ODI skipper but now the reins belong to enterprising wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed. If Pakistan play with the same aggression, flare and occasional brilliance as their skipper then exciting times are afoot.

According to Australian batsman Mike Hussey Pakistan are always a handful, no matter what. “They’re very talented cricketers, so you can never discount them. Pakistan play on emotion and they play on momentum. Once they get their momentum going they’re extremely hard to stop. You’ve just got to be really wary of someone like Pakistan because they’re so talented and really hard to beat.”

Babar Azam appears to be the next batting giant for Pakistan. The 22-year-old has an average of 55.08 and no Pakistan batsman has scored as many centuries as Azam’s five after their first 26 ODIs. He’s in good nick, too, having scored an unbeaten 125 against Pakistan last month. There’s a few thrilling young batsmen in the Champions Trophy and Azam is right at the top of the list.

For a number of reasons, the pressure is on: Mohammad Aamir. Firstly, he returns to the UK where he was exposed as a spot-fixer in 2010. Although he fronted up to English crowds when he made his cricket comeback last year, there will undoubtedly be a frosty reception for the left-armer during the tournament. Secondly, Aamir is Pakistan’s spearhead and his side will be relying on top-order wickets from the 25-year-old. In the 15 ODIs since his return, Aamir has captured 20 wickets at 34.50 and that strike rate and average needs to improve, and should, in helpful conditions.

SQUAD: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan