ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has claimed that ICC Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chairman Ronnie Flanagan visited Pakistan just because of his pressure.

Sarfraz while talking exclusively to The Nation from England said he had written letter to National Crime Agency last week and requested them to conduct inquiry into PCB-ICC dubious links as they joined hands in the past too and never made public inquiries conducted against different players. “I am sure National Crime Agency will look into the matter of grave concern for each and every Pakistani and especially the cricketing community as Pakistan cricket had already suffered too much just because of few certain individuals.”

Sarfraz questioned why Justice Qayyum Commission recommendations were not fully followed and why tainted persons are offered lucrative jobs and no action was taken against Najam Sethi, who had inducted all the suspected and well-known suspicious persons, having a history of inflicting huge damages to country and Pakistan cricket. “Sethi is under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in 2015 world cup matches held in New Zealand and Australia and he should answer the allegations rather than protecting culprits.”

He said he had requested National Crime Agency to check the records of Pakistan Super League (PSL) first edition as well, as lot of allegations surfaced and media reported wrong-doings while Karachi Kings al-rounder Ravi Bhopara, questioned Shoaib Malik’s decision of not utilising his bowling expertise and later in the middle of the PSL, Malik stepped down as skipper of Karachi Kings.

He said now is the time the PCB must come with clear-cut plan and give life-time bans to all those, who are involved. “Had the PCB taken tough stance on spot fixers, tainted players, situation could have been far different. Now everybody see Pakistan cricket with doubts and even our superb performances don’t go unchecked. There is a clear doubt in international community’s mind and we have to come neat and clean as it is matter of prestige and pride of the country.”

He said nobody could think about levelling serious allegations and point fingers at Pakistan, if the PCB made its house in order and he had time and again offered his services in this regard. “If the PCB really wants to implement tough decisions, we are ready to help out the PCB and it is not personal agenda or point-scoring. It is about Pakistan and cricket and we stand united on national cause.”

Sarfraz said, Pakistan cricket team needs a solid captain for Tests and I strongly recommend Azhar Ali as he is a regular in the longer version of the game and had the experience of leading the national team in limited overs. When asked about he was a super flop in ODIs as skipper, Sarfraz replied: “He was not made to play ODIs. Despite that Shaharyar Khan appointed him as captain. He remained out of the ODI squads for almost two years and then suddenly made skipper which was nothing but a mere joke. He is best suited to longer version of the game and appointing Sarfraz Ahmed as all three formats skipper would put extra pressure on Sarfraz, as it was witnessed in the recent past, as he was struggling both behind and in front of the wicket, Azhar would be perfect choice to lead green caps in Test matches,” Sarfraz concluded.