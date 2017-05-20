Birdie binge puts Lexi on top

WASHINGTON - American Lexi Thompson fired a six-under-par 65 Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship at Williamsburg, Virginia. The 22-year-old US star made a run of five birdies in a row on her second nine of the day to stand one stroke ahead of three compatriots -- Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome and Angel Yin. "The second nine was pretty crazy," said Thompson, who arrived on the first tee for Wednesday's pro-am by parachuting out of an airplane. "I hit some great shots and rolled a few good putts, so (it) definitely helps out my confidence." South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko, trying to hang onto the world number one ranking, shared fifth on 67 with Australia's Sarah Jane Smith and Italy's Giulia Molinaro.–AFP

Centrowitz dominates Farah in 1,500m

LOS ANGELES - American Matthew Centrowitz, the 1,500 meter Olympic champion at the Rio Games, dominated Britain's Mo Farah, the undisputed king of the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, at the USATF Distance Classic meet Thursday night. The 27-year-old Centrowitz won the 1,500m race in a time of three minutes, 33.41 seconds over Farah, who clocked a 3:34.19. American Christopher O'Hare finished third in 3:34.35. Despite winning the marquee matchup against his training partner Farah, who holds the Olympic and world titles in the 5,000 and 10,000, Centrowitz failed to improve on the world's best performance of the year which is held by Kenyan Elijah Motonei Manangoi (3:31.90). Brenda Martinez, the 800-meter world champion in 2013, won her race one minute, 58.78 seconds, the fourth best time of the year.–AFP Ali hits double ton in club cricket

ISLAMABAD - Some superb individual performances were witnessed in the PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship – 2017, as Ali Imran (208 not out), M Irfan (203), Sajawal Riaz (168) and Sohail Ahmed (108 not out) were in the limelight as they won the games for their respective clubs. Ali Imran blasted his career-best 208 with 26 fours and 6 sixes in 117 balls. M Irfan smashed whirlwind 203 with 15 fours and 12 sixes in Asif Memorial Club's 426 for 3 in 50 overs. Their opponents Muslim Club, showing extremely poor outing, managed only 125 and were thrashed by 301 runs. Sajawal Riaz, a Pakistan U19 player, smashed 168 in 135 balls with 17 fours and 3 sixes along with Sohail Ahmed hitting 55-ball 108 not out with 10 fours and 3 sixes as Classic piled up 404 for 4 in 50 overs. Classic beat Young Capital by 307 runs. Essco Club defeated Evan by 10 wickets in a completely one-sided game. Munirur Rehman Tanzil, a right arm leg spinner, claimed a 6-wicket haul for 26 runs.–Staff Reporter Youngsters FC beat Bolan Club

ISLAMABAD – Youngsters Football Club beat Bolan Club 5-4 on penalty shoot outs in the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship 2017 quarterfinal played here at Akbar FC Ground on Friday. It was a full of energy quarterfinal, as both teams fought their hearts out, but some sensational goalkeeping, helped with costly mistakes prevented both sides from scoring goals in the normal time. It were Bolan FC, who had golden opportunity to take lead in the 87th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick as Youngsters defender brought down Ali, referee immediately pointed at the spot. But Ali hit the ball way above the goal post. Youngsters could have also the last laugh in the normal time as Khurram was left with only goalkeeper to beat but he hit the ball straight into the palms of the diving goalie. Both teams also failed to score in additional time and the match was desided on penalty kicks.–Staff Reporter

Way clear for Pro-wrestling event

ISLAMABAD – Mass Com Communication Chief Executive Qamar Hussian Chaudhry Friday took back his application against Badshah Pahlwan Khan and others, which paved the way for conduct of professional wrestling event at Liaqat Gymnasium, Islamabad on 21st. In a dramatic move Qamar took back his application regarding stay order against holding pro wrestling event in Islamabad, Additional Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani held the proceedings. Talking to media, Qamar said he was not against holding international wrestling events in Pakistan as he was the one, who tried his best to bring international wrestlers to Pakistan. “I don’t want to spoil event, I just want to proceed with legal action against violators, who broke promise and agreement with me and I will fight legal battle with them.”–Staff Reporter