The lawyer of Pakistani batsman refused to accept Anti Corruption Tribunal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The tribunal is investigating spot fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While talking to media, the lawyer stated that this is not anti corruption court rather a ‘Jirga Court’

“The tribunal cannot work without showing us proceedings of case,” he said.

He claimed that tribunal refused to show recordings of the case. "We requested for recordings of the case last month but PCB did not provide us," he said.

“The tribunal is working on personal choices,” he further claimed.

He further stated that he and his client came in front of the tribunal as a protest today.

Earlier, second major suspect of spot fixing scandal, Sharjeel Khan confessed of meeting with bookies and finalising deal with them. He however claimed that he did not acted upon the deal.

After his confessing, Khalid Latif is in serious trouble now.