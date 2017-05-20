LONDON - Legendary cricketer Younus Khan was honoured at Lord's on Thursday night in recognition of his remarkable career.

Younus said that he feels truly honoured. “This is more than enough for me. I am really enjoying this. Many players and my friends are here. I feel truly honoured”, he added.

Head coach Mickey Arthur said that the work ethic and the way Younus Khan goes about his business is fantastic. “It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a player like Younus Khan”, the coach said. ODI and T20i coach Sarfraz Ahmed said that Younus Khan deserved all the applause. “I have played with him in the last couple of years. He has been a thorough professional”, he added.

“With the pressure on, Younus Khan delivered. His classy 218 in the final Test of the summer, at The Oval, helped Pakistan square the series after successive defeats had left them in danger of squandering their win at Lord’s. It was his 32nd Test hundred – and a reminder that his struggles earlier in the series had been a blip rather than part of a decline,” said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

Pakistan were 1-2 down in the four-match series, the fourth Test was a must-win for Pakistan to avoid the series loss. Replying to England’s first innings score of 328, Pakistan lost three wickets for 127 runs. Asad Shafiq was joined by Younus Khan to rebuild Pakistan’s innings, and both added 150 runs for the third wicket. Asad departed after scoring 109, but Younus continued his fight and completed a double century. His innings of 218 helped Pakistan post 542, with a lead of 214 runs against England, which helped Pakistan win the Test by 10 wickets.

The recently concluded three-match series against West Indies saw the end of Younus Khan’s international career. He bid adieu to his career with 10,099 runs - the most by any Pakistan player in the history of Test cricket.