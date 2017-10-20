KARACHI - Former pacer Ata-ur-Rehman, who was banned for life by a match-fixing inquiry commission, has threatened to take the Pakistan Cricket Board to court for double standards while dealing with players involved in corruption.

"I have told a high-ranking board official today that if chairman Najam Sethi does not want to hear me out then I will have no option but to go to the high court for justice," Ata said today. Ata, who played 13 Tests and 30 ODIs between 1992 and 1996, was banned for life in 2000 by the Justice Malik Qayyum Commission for committing perjury during the investigations into match-fixing allegations against Pakistani players in the 90s.

Ata had the ban overturned in a high court and also got clearance from the ICC to resume his cricket activities. "I have been told by PCB officials that I can't be given any job or coaching assignment because of my background. Why did they appoint me as regional coach four years back," Ata said.

The tall pacer, who had accused former captain Wasim Akram of offering him USD 100,000 for under-performing during a one-day series in New Zealand in 1994, later changed his statement before the Qayyum commission and was sanctioned for committing perjury.

"I have told the board official today that if they don't give me a fair hearing I will take them to court and also challenge the Qayyum report. At least three players, Wasim, Mushtaq Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq, who the commission recommended should not be given high-profile assignments by the board, are enjoying with well-paid jobs and assignments, so why should I be made to suffer?"

Ata also questioned the board's refusal to hear him out and give him a coaching assignment when it had allowed Mohammad Aamir to come back into the Pakistan team. "Aamir served a five-year ban for spot-fixing. I didn't even commit any fixing and was punished for not speaking the truth. Yet they say they can't employ me," he questioned.