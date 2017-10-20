Lahore - Former goalkeeper for the women's national hockey team Syeda Sadia has accused the team's head coach Saeed Khan of harassment and assault.

Sadia, who is also captain of Railways hockey team, has alleged that Saeed harassed and assaulted her on the night of October 8 after an argument. According to Sadia, she had stayed back in Lahore after not making it to the national side in trials held on October 6 because her manager had asked her stay till her dues were cleared. On the day of the incident, October 8, she said at night she was told to immediately leave the hockey stadium by Saeed, who also abused her verbally. She alleged that the coach then followed her to her room and grabbed her arm.

According to Sadia, other players who witnessed the assault and rushed to help her were told to turn back by the coach. He then tried to enter her room forcefully, gagged her and held her hand, she has alleged. She said the coach was forced to release her after she tried to scream and run. After the incident, she was so distraught that she immediately packed her bags and left for home, she added. She also alleged that, a few days prior to the assault, Saeed had given her his phone number and asked her to call him "at night".

She wrote to Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada on October 9 to report the matter and ask that Saeed Khan be immediately separated from the women he coaches. In response to her letter, Khanzada had asked Director General Sports Amir Jan to investigate and submit a report within 10 days. However, no action has been taken so far.

Sadia had also written to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) demanding justice. In a video message sent to media representatives, which emerged on Thursday, she urged that authorities look into the matter and to fire Khan immediately. "Saeed has harassed me today. If he stays, he will harass other players as well," she said.

Saeed Khan termed Sadia's allegations as ‘baseless’ and claimed that she was trying to ‘create a scandal’ because she was dropped from the team. Sadia had been part of the national team for five years.