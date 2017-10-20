Pakistan female hockey player Iqra Javed has come forward in support of former goalkeeper Syeda Sadia who had accused team’s head coach Saeed Khan of harassment and assault.

A video message emerged today in which the player said she has witnessed the incident while it happened with Sadia. She said that other team players are not coming forward in support of Sadia and they don't know what actually happened with her.

"Whatever Sadia has said against Khan is true," said Iqra Javed in the video message.

Sadia had accused that Khan harassed and assaulted her on the night of October 8 after an argument.

She alleged that Khan had taken her into the room and whatever he did to her wasn't right. She urged that authorities look into the matter and to fire Khan immediately.

The coach, however, has refused all the allegations and said that he had only been rude to Sadia for poor performance.