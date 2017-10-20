Islamabad: Pakistan Super League champions Peshawar Zalmi welcomed cricketers from China to its squad ahead of the 3rd edition of the Pakistan Super League.
In a brief talk at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Chairman of the Zalmi franchise, Javed Afridi, said that China and Pakistan’s collaboration encompasses more than infrastructure, scientific research,
The exchange of cultural
Shah Faisal Afridi and Shah Khalid Afridi were also present at the occasion.
Jian Li and
Former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Chun Xiang Zhang graced the occasion with his presence and expressed his confidence that this initiative will promote the sport of cricket in China. The Director of Cricketing Affairs at Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram laid out Peshawar Zalmi’s plans to invigorate cricket in China.
The Peshawar Zalmi coaching team will also travel to China for a seminar to kick off the collaboration and hold coaching programs subsequently to identify and groom young Chinese talent.