Konta splits with coach, ends season

LONDON - British No 1 Johanna Konta has split with coach Wim Fissette and shut down her season in a disappointing finale to a campaign which had seen her reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. The 26-year-old Australian-born world number 10, who won just four matches since Wimbledon due to a combination of a loss of form and a foot injury, said she and the Belgian coach had parted ways amicably after less than a year together. Fissette had established himself as one of the leading coaches in women’s game. “After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship,” said Konta in a statement. “Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We’ve achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.”–AFP

South Korea’s Ji takes lead in Taiwan

TAIPEI - South Korea’s Ji Eun-Hee battled windy and rainy conditions to fire a six-under 66 to lead the opening round of the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Thursday. The current world No 1 Ryu So-Yeon, also of South Korea, finished the first round in a disappointing 23rd place after hitting one-over par 73. Ji scored six birdies in a bogey-free round to keep a three-shot lead over compatriot Kim Sei-Young, American Megan Khang and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand at the Miramar Golf Country Club. Ji said she had changed her swing to adapt to the conditions. “I think just a good day. I’m just more relaxed with the weather. That makes it a lot easier for when I play,” she added. Kim, who had two bogeys and five birdies, aims to pick up her second victory on the LPGA Tour but said it had been a “tough day”.–AFP

Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis

ISLAMABAD - National tennis stars are all set to exhibit their prowess in Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis Championship 2017, which commences at Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex clay court from October 22. Pakistan’s top player Aqeel Khan will be among more than one hundred players, who are featuring in the six-day long event in six different categories. SN chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said Subh-e-Nau is all set to host its third flagship tennis event of the year. “The SN has already hosted ladies exclusive and a national hard court event in January and May respectively. The players are participating in men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, boys U-18 and U-14 and U-10. Besides prize money, the outstation players will be paid daily allowances until elimination.”–Staff Reporter

PCB urged to take notice against EZ

LAHORE - Cricket organisers Aamir Ilyas Butt and Wasif Zaman have asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take notice of the irregularities being done by the office-bearers of the East Zone Cricket Association (EZCA). “There is no cricket activity in East Zone for the last three years due to which the grassroots cricket has been damaged and the present setup of the zone is also responsible for their anti-cricket activities which have put a question mark on future of zone cricket,” they said and added: “In the selection of the zonal teams for the PCB inter district tournament, non-deserving players were included,” they added. They said a number of complaints regarding the corrupt practices and anti-cricket activities had been sent to the PCB but no action has so far been taken in this regard.–APP

Annual little master chess next month

LAHORE - The Laurel Bank Public School will organise the annual little master chess tournament here at Alhamra Town Campus next month under the aegis of Punjab Chess Association (PCA). Chief organiser Imran Mian said a great number of public and private sector schools would take part in different age categories including under-10, under-14 and above 14-year-old and adults. He said the invitations had been sent to different schools of the city for which the deadline is November 9 which each school can submit maximum 6 entries for the tournament, which carries prize money of Rs 60,000 which will be distributed among the top performers. He said a three-member committee has also been formed which consists of Adeela Abid (coordinator), M Shahzad (manager) and M Nadeem (sports coordinator).–Staff Reporter