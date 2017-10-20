ISLAMABAD - Former six-time world squash champion Jahangir Khan has lamented that the players are not putting up efforts, which are required to become a world champion.

Talking to The Nation, Jahangir, a record 10-time British Open champion, said: “Our players think they are super humans after winning in Islamabad or in a country’s minor event, but they become super flop abroad. Winning or performing in $10,000 and $5000 PSA events is not a big deal, our top players make exit at the qualifying or maximum first round in even $15,000 or above events abroad, which is a sign of grave concern.”

He said let him clear all, who wanted these players to be given exemption from trials that they are only national top players but they have never ever sneaked into even top 10. “We were world champions, not local champions, we ruled the squash world, so unlike of these players, who couldn’t train for even few hours, we used to train for hours and hours and that was the reason why we were champions. My father was also a world champion, but he never took helped me and got a favour for me but he always told me that son you had to earn a place and respect, so never expect me to help you and deprive genuine players.

“Those were the thoughts of world champions, who just knew how to work very hard and how to prevail in the world. But the current players and parents always keep on crying and begging the federation for hefty sponsorships, exemption from trials and maximum international events with zero results. This is not the way of demanding something without proving yourself, so they have to deliver first and then desire,” he added.

Jahangir said he wanted to challenge all those critics, who blamed past legends for taking favours form the federation. “The matter of the fact is that we never took a single penny benefit from the federation. We traveled at our own, PIA and a few others did help us, but we were world champions at hardly 18, not like these modern day players, who think that they have crossed that age of becoming champions. The federation has been doing great job by providing best training, accommodation, TADAs and PSA events to the players, and now its players turn to deliver.”

The former legend said he feels that it is right time the federation should dig deep and work on raw talent at grassroots level. “Until and unless the PSF works on fresh talent, we can’t see any Pakistani player to reach in PSA top 10.

About current players demanding exemption from trials and direct berth in major events, Jahangir said: “I am quite astonished to see this. We loved to play competitive matches. If they are top players, they must appear in the trials and prove their mettle. Demanding exemption means that they are not sure about their abilities.” When asked about what are the realistic chances of Pakistan team in the World Team Squash Championship set to be held in France next month, Jahangir said: “We don’t have a great team. If they would be able to retain their position, I would consider it as their achievement. We are a weak team and I am not hopeful of the team’s good show in the mega event.”