EAST LONDON:- Aiden Markram looks set to make his one-day international debut in the third and final match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Buffalo Park on Sunday. Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday that Markram had been called up to join the squad in place of Hashim Amla, who has been rested after making 492 runs at an average of 123.00 in two Tests and two one-day internationals against Bangladesh. Markram made a successful Test debut against the tourists, scoring 97, 15 and 143 in his three innings.–AFP