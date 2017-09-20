ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to also host the international matches in other major cities of the country.

Talking to The Nation, Boom Boom said the first task of playing matches in Lahore has achieved successfully. “Now it is right time to take matches to other major cities as well, as I don’t feel depriving other cities would be a good thing. The fans and cricketers of other cities also deserve to watch top national and international stars playing in front of them, as it will give huge boost to local cricketers.”

He lauded the PCB for honouring legend Misbah and him, which made their day memorable. “But personally, I never go for glories, as the fans always gave me too much love, respect and follow me madly. I can never pay back their love and that was the main reason I motivated myself for so many years and always gave 100 percent, as cricket was my first love and it is the sheer passion of fans, which forced me to carry on. I never demanded money or farewell match instead I just wanted respect and honour.

“Getting an honorable farewell is a right of every cricketer, who serves the country for so long and play out his or her heart to win laurels for Pakistan. It is true that I didn’t play international matches in front of my Pakistani fans, but being there in Lahore and watching the atmosphere, the electrifying crowd and Pakistan team’s performance all were truly motivational. I hope international cricket will soon fully operational and star players will love to travel to this part of the world to get that hospitality, love and care,” he added.

Afridi praised PCB chairman Najam Sethi for inviting star-studied World XI to play three T20 internationals in Pakistan saying it is a step in the right direction towards restoring full-fledge international cricket doors on Pakistan. “Although in the recent past, Zimbabwe cricket team also toured Pakistan and the mega final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also held in Lahore, yet the arrival of World XI is definitely a huge step and credit goes to Sethi, federal and Punjab governments and especially our armed forces, who were involved in ensuring matches may take place in a highly safe and secure environment, where not a single minor untoward incident happened. It is a clear indication that the ICC and international cricket playing nations must now stop crying and depriving Pakistani fans of watching their favourite stars in action.”

He said his services are always available to cricket and Pakistan. “Today, whatever I have been enjoying is just because of cricket and Pakistan. I cannot forget that love and wherever I travel, people follow me, love me and anticipate new records from me. I will continue to play cricket as long as I can especially to amuse my millions of fans. Their passion and backing mean a lot for me and it was because of their trust in me that stands right behind me through thick and thin and that’s why I have been playing for more than two decades.

“I hope Pakistan team will continue to scale new heights and achieve every glory and become number one in all the three formats. It is tremendous feeling to be called Pakistani and cricket was and will remain my first love,” he added. The Boom Boom said: “I have established a foundation just to pay back in the best possible way. I know it is not an easy job, but with the help of masses and prayers of my family, I will prevail in this field too.

“I congratulate Pakistan team and also thank the World XI for touring us. All the World XI players were top professional stars and playing major role in helping their respective countries to excel at the top. I hope fans will soon get more international cricket and this time other cities will also be involved,” Afridi concluded.