TOKYO-Fifth seed Dominika Cibulkova pummelled Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to storm into the second round of the Pan Pacific Open.

The Slovakian world number nine produced glimpses of the red-hot form that won her four of her eight career titles last year with some brutal hitting in the Tokyo sunshine.

Cibulkova, who climbed as high as fourth in the women's rankings in 2016, underlined her early dominance by ripping a backhand down the line to take the first set. It was one-way traffic in the second set too as the 28-year-old from Bratislava broke in the fourth game, before putting Suarez Navarro out of her misery with a thumping forehand on match point after one hour and 24 minutes. Elsewhere, Caroline Garcia restored a measure of French pride after eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic was humiliated 6-0, 6-0 by China's Wang Qiang in the first round on Monday. Garcia, seeded ninth, had no such trouble and comfortably overpowered Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4, 6-3.

Last year's surprise Rio Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig also advanced but had to work to beat Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Puerto Rican will face top seed Garbine Muguruza in the last 16. In other matches, Russia twice got the better of their American rivals, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova battling past Catherine Bellis 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 and Daria Kasatkina also taking three sets to see off Madison Brengle 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Muguruza, Wimbledon champion and newly crowned women's world number one, heads a strong field in Tokyo featuring several top 10 players including Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki and Johanna Konta.

Wildcard Han reaches

Korea Open second round

Korea wildcard Han Na-Lae overpowered third-seeded Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday, in a tournament upset that earned her a place in the Korea Open second round. The 25-year-old Korean player held her ground against fearsome server Pliskova, whose identical twin sister Karolina is the former world number one.

Han led by a set and break before Pliskova briefly levelled the second set. But the Korean, who is ranked 274 in the world and tends to play a stronger game in front of a home crowd, fought back to clinch the match. Pliskova, ranked 42, served seven aces against Han, but struggled to land first serves and she looks to regain momentum after injuring her dominant hand at the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang.

Han is now lined up to face Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. Elsewhere, top seeded Jelena Ostapenko beat Sweden's Johanna Larsson, 7-6, 6-1 for her place in the second round. Meanwhile the US's Nicole Gibbs beat Korean Jang Su Jeong, 6-3, 7-5.

US Open starlet Wu aims

to inspire China

China's great new tennis hope Wu Yibing, who made history by winning the US Open boys title this month, says he hopes to inspire a generation of Chinese players. China may have almost 1.4 billion people but it has only ever produced one Grand Slam singles champion in Li Na, who lifted the women's French and Australian Open crowns in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

The hugely popular Li has since retired and China is crying out for a successor in either the men's or women's game. Step forward Wu, a 17-year-old who became China's first boys Grand Slam singles champion when he triumphed in New York.

To prove it was no fluke, Wu also won the US Open boys doubles and then marked a new milestone on Sunday in Shanghai when he snared his first ATP Challenger Tour title without dropping a set. Wu, who styles his game on former world number one Andy Murray, surged to a career-high 320 in the world rankings and he hopes there will be more tennis prospects emerging soon in China, where the sport is gaining popularity.

"I actually thought about this the other day. I hope with my good performance, I will show the right path for young Chinese players how to turn pro," he told ATPWorldTour.com following his victory on Sunday in Shanghai.

"Hopefully they will have more parents encourage kids to pick up racquets and try to become a professional tennis player." Wu, who is from the eastern city of Hangzhou and turns 18 next month, trains in China for Asian events and in Spain for European ones. He will make his ATP World Tour debut next week at the Chengdu Open.

Wu wants to finish the year inside the top 300 in the world, but says he is happy to bide his time. "I don't want to rush into anything just because I played well this week. Step by step," he said.