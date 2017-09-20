A cricket match between Pakistan XI and United Kingdom Media XI will be held at Younis Khan Stadium in Miranshah region of North Waziristan, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Cricket in NWA. Pak XI plays UK Media XI on 21 Sep 17. Live telecast from Miranshah. Peace & prosperity is our destiny. #PeacefulPakistan???????? pic.twitter.com/inPVojxaYw — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 20, 2017





In his tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor also mentioned that match will be held tomorrow at local stadium. "The match will be telecast Live from Miranshah," he added.

"Peace and prosperity is our destination."