A cricket match between Pakistan XI and United Kingdom Media XI will be held at Younis Khan Stadium in Miranshah region of North Waziristan, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated. 


In his tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor also mentioned that match will be held tomorrow at local stadium. "The match will be telecast Live from Miranshah," he added. 

"Peace and prosperity is our destination." 