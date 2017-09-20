ISLAMABAD-Four matches were decided on the inaugural day of the NBP-Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) T20 Cricket Tournament 2017 here on Tuesday.

Al-Muslim, King’s Gymkhana, Majid Memorial and All Lucky Stars registered contrasting victories against their respective opponents. In the first match of the day, Al-Muslim toppled Mehran by 53 runs here at Punjab Cricket Ground. Tariq Awan hit first century of the tournament by slamming unbeaten 101 off 71 balls with the help of 12 fours and 4 sixes. Batting first, Al-Muslim Club scored 143-5 in 20 overs. Tariq Awan slammed unbeaten 101. Moiz Ahmed took 3-43 and Hasan Khan 2-29. In reply, Mehran Club were all out for 90 in 16 overs. Ahsan Shah grabbed 5-20 and Hareem 2-7.

In another match at the same venue, King’s Gymkhana defeated Warriors Club by 5 runs. King’s Gymkhana gathered 125-7 in 20 overs with Ajmal Fareed scouring 25 and M Aftab 22. Kamran Khan bagged 3-20 and Ashfaq Ali 2-11. Warriors Club fell short of 6 six runs. Ashfaq Ali hit 37 and Ahmed Zuhail 15. Sahil claimed 3-28, Tauseef 3-32 and Amir 2-8.

In another match played at Margalla Ground, Majid Memorial Club defeated Islamabad Greeners by 5 wickets. Islamabad Greeners, batting first, scored 152-7 in 20 overs with Mehran Khan slamming 45, Faraz Mehmood 29 and Usman Tahir 29. M Awais took 2-27 and Husnain Abbasi 2-29. In reply, Majid Memorial Club achieved the target for the loss of 5 wickets in 19.2 overs. M Shakeel hammered unbeaten 43 while M Mustafa hit 26 and Rehan Zaidi 20. Faraz Mehmood got 2-23.

In the second match at Margalla Ground, All Lucky Stars thrashed Shaheen Club by 9 wick ets in a one-sided affair. Shaheen Club were bundled out for 93 in 17.2 overs while in reply, All Lucky Stars lost just one wicket to achieve the target in 9.5 overs.

Osama Ayub smashed unbeaten 38 and Ghazanfar 32.