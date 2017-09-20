KARACHI - After serving a six-month ban for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code, Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Irfan – as part of his rehabilitation process – will give a lecture to members of the Pakistani team on anti-corruption.

Irfan was suspended by the PCB for twelve months after he delayed reporting the corrupt approaches made to him earlier this year in March; six months of the sentence remains suspended.

Delivering an anti-corruption lecture is part of players’ rehabilitation program before rejoining the national squad, and Irfan is set to take the first step towards his rehab on Wednesday.

Reliable sources have confirmed that Irfan has been called by PCB to deliver an anti-corruption lecture to the players who are part of the national team’s camp for the series against Sri Lanka.

Irfan, in his lecture on Wednesday, will tell players about consequences of ignoring the anti-corruption code. He is also set to play the Quaid-e-Azam trophy for WAPDA after completing the tenure of the ban. 35-year-old Irfan has represented Pakistan in 60 ODIs, 20 T20Is, and four Test matches.